Dave Meltzer Addresses Goldberg's Complaints Over WWE SNME Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has officially retired from WWE after his match against Gunther, where Goldberg failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at the most recent "Saturday Night's Main Event." Shortly after the match ended, Goldberg was joined by all his friends and family to cut a promo where he said his farewells to the audience and the industry. However, the veteran was cut off as the broadcast went off the air; Goldberg has since said he's "pissed off" about how his retirement match was booked by WWE.

In the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer commented on Goldberg's criticisms and opined that it was all likely due to the match going over the allocated time. "Whose job was that? Did the referee not tell them to go home? Did they go long on their own? We don't know the answer," he asserted. "A lot of people were mad at him for what he said, which was basically he felt that it was, you know, disrespectful, he felt that it might have been a rib because he was a WCW guy, wouldn't happen to Cena and Taker."

Meltzer further commented on Goldberg's opinion that his retirement match should've been at a pay-per-view instead, and agreed that if that were the case, WWE would've likely had more time to keep him on air. "So, I could see from his standpoint, if you look at it that way, it's like... He thought his match should've been on pay-per-view, and he was a pawn in the war against AEW." But Meltzer shared Goldberg's confusion about WWE not utilizing Peacock to extend his promo segment.

