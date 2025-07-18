Paul Heyman Calls This Star WWE's Most 'Underutilized Monster'

Although many fan favorites have become main event stars in WWE, there is plenty of talent that is still overlooked in the company, with many hoping they will one day get the opportunity to be featured at the top of the card. Wrestlers such as Karrion Kross and Austin Theory are widely regarded as talent that is underutilized, as they have been recognized for their ability both in and outside of the ring, but have yet to receive the push that many feel they deserve. Despite making himself a top star in Seth Rollins' new faction, Bronson Reed was initially among those who struggled to earn opportunities, with Paul Heyman claiming that his contributions to the industry went unnoticed for years.

"Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we've had for years. Finally, he gets the spotlight to have the right opponents to smash. He gets the right opponents to Tsunami. Before, it was an effort to get Bronson Reed into a main event. Now the main eventers line up for him." Heyman told CBS Sports.

Although Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury this past weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event against LA Knight, Reed and his faction mate Bron Breakker will hopefully continue to elevate themselves in "The Visionary's" absence. This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Reed and Breakker were interrupted by a returning Roman Reigns during their beatdown on Jey Uso, which will potentially set up a tag match between all four competitors at WWE SummerSlam. If Reed and Breakker face Reigns and Uso at the event, it will easily be the most important match they've been involved in since aligning together this past May.