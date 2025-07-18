Netflix Releases Global Viewership Numbers For WWE Raw PLEs, Smackdown & NXT

Some of the first official hard data on the WWE-Netflix partnership has been released, with the streamer putting out its twice-yearly viewership numbers earlier this week. Wrestlenomics compiled a report of the statistics, showing the "hours viewed" metric that Netflix measures by. The report only takes into account viewership between January 1 and June 30, meaning subscribers have had more time to watch the content that was released earlier in the year.

The most viewed WWE program on Netflix in the first half of 2025 was the "WWE Raw" debut on the platform, which happened on January 6. That show had around 20 million hours viewed, and Netflix divides that by the total runtime to receive an average viewership number. For the "Raw" premiere on Netflix, it averages out to 6.9 million views.

"Raw" is the only program broadcast all around the world on Netflix, whereas most other WWE content is only available on the platform outside the United States. For that reason, "Raw" viewership skews higher compared to "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT," and PLEs on Netflix.

The second-highest viewed WWE program on Netflix between January and the end of June was the Royal Rumble, followed by night two of WWE WrestleMania 41, night one of WrestleMania, and then scattered episodes of "Raw." The first night of WrestleMania was viewed for a total of 9.6 million hours, while night two had 10.2 million. As for the Royal Rumble, the event was viewed for 13.3 million hours, giving it an average viewership of 3 million across more than 4 hours. Other popular editions of "Raw" this year include the rest of January, as well as the episode after WrestleMania.