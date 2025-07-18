Goldberg Addresses 'Putting The Brakes On' WWE NIL Deal For Son Gage

Former WWE and WCW star Goldberg wrestled his retirement match this past weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Days later, he made an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he was vocal about his displeasure over some aspects of his final WWE match. Additionally, when asked about the potential for his son Gage to enter the industry, Goldberg confirmed that there had already been some contact between Gage and WWE.

"They tried to give him an NIL [contract] but when I found out how much they were gonna give him, I put the brakes on that one," Goldberg said. "He's got plenty of time."

As of now, Gage is putting his effort towards college football, and Goldberg said his son has a dream of playing professionally. If that doesn't work out, he sees wrestling as a viable backup plan, and Goldberg said his son is fortunate to be in that position. Goldberg feels that Gage would take naturally to wrestling, as it's "in his blood."

Gage nearly got physically involved during his father's retirement match on Saturday, jumping over the barricade after being taunted and shoved by GUNTHER. Security then arrived to prevent the student athlete from getting involved any further.

After spending his first year as a redshirt, meaning he practiced with the football team but was not on the active roster, Gage is now in his second season of play at the University of Colorado. His college football career could continue for up to two more years. After that, Gage could try to enter the NFL, or it sounds as though he may begin his professional wrestling training.

