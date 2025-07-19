All Five Wyatt Sicks Members Speak In WWE SmackDown Video Following Tag Title Win

One week ago, The Wyatt Sicks won gold when Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy beat the Street Profits for the "SmackDown" tag team titles with the help of Erick Rowan.

Tonight, a promo aired in which each member addressed the fans. Uncle Howdy said they are where they belong. While wearing gold over his shoulder, Lumis declared that the "Street Profits' bond is only held together by their lust for gold." Rowan continued saying they were made for this. "A new family forged in pain. It's not defined by the blood we share."

As they all laughed, Nikki Cross asked, "what about the blood that we shed?" Gacy, also wearing his tag team title, declared they'd target each team one by one to "strip these teams of their wicked desires and burn their vanity." Howdy tells the audience that they've been blinded by their favorite teams. "Let the Wyatt Sicks be your guide. All you have to do is..follow."

Cathy Kelley spoke with the former champions backstage. Montez Ford said they used underhanded tactics to win the titles. There will be a four way match to determine the Number One contenders for the titles and they're not in it. Two former champions, Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY will take on Fraxiom and the team of Rey Fenix and Andrade.