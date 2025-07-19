Rey Fenix & Andrade Win WWE SmackDown Four-Way, Will Challenge Wyatt Sicks Next Week

Andrade and Rey Fenix will be the next "WWE SmackDown" tag team to face the Wyatt Sicks after winning a fatal four-way tag team match on Friday to earn the opportunity to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championships next week. The Wyatt's Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy hold the titles after defeating the Street Profits last week.

Fenix and Andrade beat the Motor City Machines, #DIY, and FrAxiom to get the title shot. It was Chris Sabin and Nathan Frazer to start out the match. Shortly into the bout, Sabin dove through Shelley's legs on the middle rope to take out Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa on the outside.

Andrade and Fenix both paid homage to Eddie Guerrero with Fenix hitting a frog splash to Axiom. Andrade followed it up with the Three Amigos and his partner hit a second frog splash. The teams began brawling in the ring and Ciampa tried to take out Axiom with Project Ciampa. Andrade and Fenix took out the Motor City Machine Guns before they could hit a Skull & Bones to Axiom. Andrade went up top, but Axiom met him there and hit the Spanish Fly and Frazer followed it up with the Phoenix Splash. Ciampa took them out, but couldn't steal the victory.

Fenix took out the rest of the field on the outside and Andrade set up Ciampa for his finisher, but Candice LeRae distracted the referee. Ciampa attempted to roll up Andrade off the distraction. Gargano accidentally took out his partner and got hit with spinning elbow by Andrade. Andrade hit The Message to Ciampa to get the victory.