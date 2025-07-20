Former WWE Women's Champion Shares Emotional Post After Buff Bagwell's Leg Amputation

Things will never be the same for renowned Marcus "Buff" Bagwell after the WCW icon underwent leg amputation surgery, and the wrestling world has been nothing but supportive of the industry veteran. Among those who have publicly voiced their support for Bagwell is former WWF Women's and Women's Tag Team Champion Leilani Kai, who recently expressed her sympathy towards Bagwell in an emotional post.

"This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to write," Kai began.

Kai's testimony was accompanied by a collage posted to her Instagram page, consisting of three pictures of Bagwell: one of him with a shirt that reads "sobriety is my superpower," another of him in the hospital bed post-amputation, and one of him in his WCW prime, posing alongside Kai, Bert Prentice, and Judy Martin, Kai's former tag team partner. In her post, Kai reminisced about her past with Bagwell behind the wrestling curtain. She described the young Bagwell, who came into the professional wrestling business alongside Kai, as "young, humble, eager to learn, and full of life." Kai expressed pride in Bagwell's WCW accomplishments, and reinforced her current pride in Bagwell's resilience among his medical struggles.

"Marcus has faced so many battles since his accident in 2020," Kai testified. "He fought hard to keep his leg, and he fought privately through pain that most people will never understand. This latest chapter is unimaginable—but he's still here. Still standing in spirit. Still Buff."

Kai implored those who had been impacted by Bagwell's life, either in a professional or fan setting, to "send something kind into the world today." She ended her emotional message by sending her love and pride to Bagwell, and promising that he was "never alone."

Bagwell received his leg amputation following years of painful complications from a 2020 car crash.