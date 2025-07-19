The Tragic Side Of Buff Bagwell's Life

Professional wrestling veteran Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was a larger-than-life personality in the days of WCW and had an extensive 10-year career in WWE's biggest competition, where he won five World Tag Team Championships alongside the likes of 2 Cold Scorpio, The Patriot, Scotty Riggs, and Shane Douglas. "Buff Daddy" flexed his muscles in the WCW ring from 1991 to 2001 and had a short stint in what was then the WWF when the company bought out WCW that year. These days, he's well known on the Comic Convention scene, where he often does signings and greets fans with a smile on his face wearing his signature top hat.

Bagwell was a larger-than-life personality in the ring, including when he was aligned with the nWo starting in 1996, and he lived that way outside of it, as well. He publicly suffered issues with addiction for years and needed the help of Diamond Dallas Page to pull him from its throes. Bagwell has also suffered multiple injuries throughout his life, from a serious neck injury in the ring, to life-threatening car accidents that left him hospitalized and on breathing and feeding tubes.

Recently, it was revealed that Bagwell underwent an operation for an over-the-knee amputation of his leg due to complications stemming from a 2020 car accident. Bagwell's star rose high in the 90s, and while it ultimately came crashing down around him, he's been awarded many second chances at life throughout the years, with his amputation surgery being the most recent. Bagwell's positive outlook on his most recent setback was likely inspired by all that he's gone through on the tragic side of his life.