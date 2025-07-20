Jon Moxley Bloodies Colt Cabana In His First AEW TV Appearance In Nearly Three Years

Colt Cabana made his first televised appearance for AEW since November 2022 only to be beaten bloody by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

Cabana has been with AEW since 2019 and continues to work for the promotion behind the scenes as a coach, even if his on-screen involvement has dwindled over the past few years. He has worked matches since, albeit none this year, for AEW in dark matches and for Ring of Honor, but his last appearance on TV came as a 2022 bout against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, which he ultimately lost after nine minutes.

Cabana made his on-screen return during Saturday's "AEW Collision" in his hometown of Chicago to take his place behind the commentary desk, only to find himself ambushed by Marina Shafir, joined by Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders to drag him into the ring and beat him bloody; Moxley proceeded to wrap a chain around his neck, draping him over the top rope to choke him, much in the same way he had been beaten by "Hangman" Adam Page at All In Texas.

EXCLUSIVE: After he was brutally attacked on #AEWCollision by @JonMoxley and the Death Riders, @ColtCabana gets checked up on by some old friends... pic.twitter.com/Ub0qmxkWdu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2025

In a clip posted to AEW's social media afterwards, Cabana was shown being visited by his former Dark Order stablemates, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno; the Dark Order still wrestle as an active trio between AEW and ROH, and could likely look to exact revenge against the Death Riders.