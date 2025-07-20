WWE HOFer & Former AEW Star Sting Wanted To Retire As New Iteration Of Character

In his final form as an active competitor, wrestling fans saw Sting in his signature black-and-white face paint and dyed black hair as "The Icon." Now as a retired figure, Sting kept his face paint intact. His hair, however, is now sporting his natural grays, with a grown-out beard complementing it. As revealed on the "The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast," this look was the one Sting wanted to leave fans with when wrapped up his career at AEW Revolution 2024.

"I actually wanted to retire as Old Man Sting," Sting said. "I've got enough fans going, 'One more. Just one more.' One more match? I'm 66 now, enough is enough." Back in January, Sting filed to trademark "Old Man Sting" (via USPTO) under the goods and services category covering merchandise, such as shirts, hooded sweatshirts, bandanas, and hats, related to professional wrestling.

Sting's final match took form in a tornado tag match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at last year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He and partner Darby Allin ultimately defeated The Young Bucks to retain the respective titles, though they were later vacated due to Sting's retirement.

While no longer an active in-ring performer, Sting is continuing to make appearances across the convention scene, with 2025 marking the final year he dons his signature facepaint in public. AEW also saw Sting briefly return to AEW programming at the 2024 All In event in London, where he saved Allin from a post-match attack at the hands of The Young Bucks and Jack Perry.