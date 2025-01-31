AEW's Sting Announces First Set Of Dates For '2025 Or Never' Tour

After retiring from in-ring competition last year, "The Icon" Sting promised fans he would not fade into the background after hanging up his boots. A man of his word, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion is keeping that promise by announcing 13 upcoming appearances for fans to interact with him, share stories, get autographs, and take pictures at some of the most popular conventions scheduled for 2025.

On Friday, the WWE Hall of Famer announced on his Instagram page that the "2025 or Never" tour will kick off with its first appearance at WrestleCon today in Indianapolis, Indiana. This tour includes twelve additional convention appearances, with a special event set for Saturday, February 15, in the United Kingdom at For the Love of Wrestling in Manchester, England. The tour will wrap up on Sunday, November 9, at the Rhode Island Comic Con in Providence. The name "2025 or Never" originated from a post Sting shared on X, which indicated this would be the final year he appears in his signature black and white war paint.

Sting's in-ring career concluded with an emotional bang when he and his protégé Darby Allin successfully defended their tag team championship against The Young Bucks at Revolution last March. Later that evening, the titles were vacated. Since 1985, the former six-time WCW World Champion has taken fans on journeys unlike any seen before in the industry. After fears arose that his career might be permanently over due to a neck injury in 2015, Sting bounced back and defied the odds, making AEW the final promotion he worked for before retiring. During his AEW tenure, "The Icon" was never pinned or submitted, ending his run with a flawless 28-0 record.