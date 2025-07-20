Former WWE & TNA Producer Joins Eric Bischoff's Real American Freestyle Wrestling

As its debut event draws nearer, Real American Freestyle Wrestling is expanding both its on-screen and backstage team. According to a press release obtained by PWInsider, part of the latter crew now includes former WWE and TNA Wrestling producer David Sahadi.

Sahadi and RAF Chief Media Officer Eric Bischoff began collaborating back in early May, with Sahadi now working alongside Bischoff on the production side of the unscripted freestyle wrestling league. Sahadi confirmed this development on his podcast, "Behind The Lens."

"I am both honored and humbled that Eric chose me to head up the production for RAF's first-ever live event in Cleveland on August 30," Sahadi said. "We have assembled the greatest production team in combat fights to present civilization's oldest sport in a unique, modern and creative way with state-of-the-art technology. It's going to be fascinating!

"When Eric first called and described his vision for how he wanted to present free style wrestling to a bigger audience, I was enthralled. I truly believe Eric's vision will appeal to not only the purist of free-style fans, but a main-stream audience as well. It will be captivating!"

On August 30, Real American Freestyle Wrestling will host its inaugural event from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Amongst the talent lineup are a mix of athletes with backgrounds in mixed martial arts and amateur wrestling, including MMA star Bo Nickal, three-time NCAA All-American Jacob Cardenas, and silver-medalist wrestler Kennedy Blades. Behind the commentary desk will be Chael Sonnen, Bubba Jenkins, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.