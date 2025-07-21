Tony Khan Credits AEW Star With Spanish Language Promo

The working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and CMLL has only gone from strength to strength in 2025. This bond was on full display on June 18 when AEW presented the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" live from the iconic Arena Mexico, a show that opened with a promo by Hangman Adam Page that was entirely in Spanish. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the promo and the show itself during a recent interview with Q101, where he revealed that the man who came up with the idea for Hangman to reveal to the world that he was fluent in Spanish was Hangman himself.

"That was a great idea by Hangman," Khan said. "He came and said he wanted to do that, and I'm absolutely trying to solicit a lot of great ideas, but instead of like, when you ask me about how it was, I mean I'm still really collaborative with the top wrestlers, still collaborative with a lot of people and soliciting ideas. That's a great example, where Hangman came in with something really great." Despite Hangman being the one to come up with the idea, Khan reiterated that he is still very much the "play caller" when it comes to who has the final say on what appears on AEW TV, and will only go with the very best ideas presented to him.

Hangman's promo received a lot of praise from both English and Spanish speaking fans, all of whom were likely very happy to see him once again become the AEW World Champion at All In Texas on July 12, where he forced Jon Moxley to tap at the end of a wild and chaotic Texas Death Match.

