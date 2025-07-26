This 1980s WWE Card Is Worth A Fortune Now

Recent years have seen the trading card market take off once again, with everything from Pokémon and Magic the Gathering to classic sports cards drawing massive interest from collectors. While its corner of the market isn't quite as large, professional wrestling hasn't been totally excluded. These days, there's one WWE card in particular that's been selling for a small fortune: the 1982 Wrestling All-Stars Series A Hulk Hogan.

As the most recognizable name from the era, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Hogan as the most coveted card in the set, despite his controversies in recent years. His card is worth hundreds of dollars even at its worst quality, while those in better condition have sold in online auctions for as much as $8,000.

The reason this Hogan card in particular is worth so much? It's his very first traditional trading card, and the line also features first-time appearances from Andre the Giant, Jesse Ventura, and more. Not only that, but they were some of the first professionally-produced wrestling trading cards in existence, made with the official approval of then-owner Vince McMahon.

Upon their original release, the cards could only be purchased in a full set directly from the magazine that produced them, Wrestling News. While Series B was advertised and sold for years, the original Series A set had a very limited run, with somewhere between 500 and 2,000 manufactured. The full, sealed set of Series A cards are obviously hard to come by, and they'd be worth thousands of dollars to the right collector.