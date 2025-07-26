Seth Rollins Calls This WWE Star The Closest Comparison To Muhammad Ali

Following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month, Seth Rollins appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and listed which wrestlers would be fair comparisons to the likes of NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, MLB star Shohei Ohtani and four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry. However, when asked which wrestler is the equivalent to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Rollins was left stumped, feeling that almost nobody could match the level of excellence that "The Louisville Lip" displayed throughout his career, except for one future WWE Hall Of Famer.

"This is the hardest one ... the cultural impact that he has had is incomparable. It's incomparable. There's not a person in sports who's ever had, in my opinion, the cultural impact that Ali had," Rollins explained. "I just don't think anybody's worthy because of what he was able to do as a human being, as a person, he was able to step outside of his sport in a way that nobody's ever done I think, the closest I would say is maybe John Cena ... I think the impact that John has had on individuals around the world via his Make-A-Wish campaign and the diligence that he put into making a difference in people's lives in that way. He prioritized that over anything."

Similarly to Ali, Rollins feels that Cena values his personal opinions and politics over sports, but reiterated that nobody in the wrestling industry will ever come close to matching the "King of Boxing's" greatness.

