Whatever Happened To TNA Star Sienna?
For most of its 23 year history, TNA Wrestling/Impact Wrestling has developed a reputation for making the wrong decision at the worst possible time, a trend that has continued even through their most recent PPV, Slammiversary. But for all the "LOLTNA" tweets the promotion has inspired, it's also provided fans with several positives, such as the creation of its X-Division, and perhaps most importantly, the TNA Knockouts. Long before WWE's women's revolution, the TNA Knockouts division was considered the gold standard of women's wrestling on American TV, a division that took women's wrestling seriously under the guidance of Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and others. It's a reputation that has carried over to modern times, where the Knockouts Division remains one of the most beloved aspects of TNA's presentation.
This was the same in the mid-2010s, when the Knockouts Division was made up of veterans like Kim and newer stars such as Allie, Rosemary, future WWE star Michin, and others. Among that crop of talent was Sienna, better known as independent wrestler Allysin Kay before she signed with TNA in 2016. Over the next few years, Sienna grew from the muscle of Maria Kanellis' Lady Squad to arguably the top heel in the Knockouts Division, winning the Knockouts Championship twice, the Global Force Women's Championship once, and even unifying the two titles together at Slammiversary 2017. All of this would suggest big plans for Sienna for years to come, which made her departure from TNA in early 2018 all the more strange. It also led to some fans wondering just what happened to Sienna, an answer that's easy to find if anyone paid enough attention.
Sienna, aka Allysin Kay, Has Had A Successful Career Since Departing TNA
As successful as her time as Sienna was, most wrestling fans familiar with Allysin Kay's work would note that it's only a small part of what has been a very successful wrestling career. As noted, Kay was a known commodity before her TNA run to die hard women's wrestling fans, making her name in all women's promotions such as SHINE and SHIMMER, and other well known indies like AAW in Chicago and AIW in Cleveland, where she set the record for longest reign as AIW Women's Champion at 713 days, before ironically dropping it to a future "Forever Champion" in Athena. As such, when Kay's time as Sienna came to an end in TNA/Impact, most familiar with her game figured that she would have more future success coming down the pipe.
That turned out to be true. Just a few months after leaving TNA, Kay took part in WWE's first ever Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round to Michin, and though a WWE contract never came calling, it did little to harm Kay's career. All told, since that MYC appearance, Kay has made appearances for Ring of Honor (both the Sinclair and Tony Khan incarnations of the promotion), AEW, and NWA, where she had a several year run that saw her become NWA World Women's Champion and one-half of the first NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions since the 1980s, alongside Hex tag team partner Marti Belle. Kay and Belle's tag team run throughout the 2020s has been so successful that the duo has captured tag team championships in three different promotions, and even led to a TNA return for both in 2023, with Kay this time ditching the Sienna name to go by her more well known persona. All in all, what happened to TNA star Sienna after her departure arguably worked out better for her than if she had stuck around.