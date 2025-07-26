Whatever Happened To TNA Star Sienna?

For most of its 23 year history, TNA Wrestling/Impact Wrestling has developed a reputation for making the wrong decision at the worst possible time, a trend that has continued even through their most recent PPV, Slammiversary. But for all the "LOLTNA" tweets the promotion has inspired, it's also provided fans with several positives, such as the creation of its X-Division, and perhaps most importantly, the TNA Knockouts. Long before WWE's women's revolution, the TNA Knockouts division was considered the gold standard of women's wrestling on American TV, a division that took women's wrestling seriously under the guidance of Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and others. It's a reputation that has carried over to modern times, where the Knockouts Division remains one of the most beloved aspects of TNA's presentation.

This was the same in the mid-2010s, when the Knockouts Division was made up of veterans like Kim and newer stars such as Allie, Rosemary, future WWE star Michin, and others. Among that crop of talent was Sienna, better known as independent wrestler Allysin Kay before she signed with TNA in 2016. Over the next few years, Sienna grew from the muscle of Maria Kanellis' Lady Squad to arguably the top heel in the Knockouts Division, winning the Knockouts Championship twice, the Global Force Women's Championship once, and even unifying the two titles together at Slammiversary 2017. All of this would suggest big plans for Sienna for years to come, which made her departure from TNA in early 2018 all the more strange. It also led to some fans wondering just what happened to Sienna, an answer that's easy to find if anyone paid enough attention.