Former WWE & AEW Star Saraya Addresses How Much She Has Left In Wrestling Career

Former AEW star Saraya, also known as former WWE star Paige, is still on the free agent market despite online speculation of her return at Evolution 2. The former AEW Women's Champion is currently working on quite a few business ventures outside of the ring, including her "Rulebreakers" podcast and promoting her book "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives." Her last match came on an October episode of "AEW Dynamite" in a losing effort in a number one contender's fatal four-way match. Despite not wrestling for almost 10 months, Saraya told Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast that she still believes she has plenty of years ahead of her.

"I don't want to be like, 53 in the ring, you know what I mean?" the former Divas Champion said after Van Vliet questioned if she had 20 more years in her. "People are just like, 'Go home. Go to bed.' I don't want to be like that. Unless I look great, by that point. And I can still go... I think I can squeeze ten more years out of me. Ten more years, on and off. But we'll see."

Saraya infamously had to retire from in-ring competition back in April 2018, when she was still known as Paige in WWE, due to a neck injury. She worked as an on-screen character until her departure from the company in 2022. She debuted for AEW the same year and revealed she had been cleared to get back in the ring. Saraya would go on to win the AEW Women's World Championship at Wembley Stadium in her home country of England in August 2023.

