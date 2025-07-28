CM Punk Calls WWE Heel The 'Future Of The Business,' Names Others He Wants To Face

There was a long stretch of time where wrestling fans had thought they had seen the last of CM Punk in a WWE ring. However, since his monumental return to the promotion at Survivor Series: War Games, Punk has found himself in the mix with all of today's top players, including securing the WrestleMania main event that alluded him his entire career.

Punk did an interview on "ComicBook Nation" to promote his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match with Gunther at SummerSlam. During the chat, he spoke about balancing who he wants to work with in the future with the inevitable fact that he doesn't have many years left in his wrestling career.

"Just being able to lace my boots and face him is more important to me than anything. The goal would be to win and that's the cherry on top, but I'm surrounded every day by such talented people and I don't think I'll have the time to be able to work with all of them, especially to the extent that I want to. So, I'm not trying to do a speed run and share the ring with everybody. But Gunther is on the top of the list and he's a guy who I look at as the future of the business, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Damien Priest, there's all these guys I look at like, oh man I want to get in the ring with them, and I immediately start cooking up ideas."

Punk is seeking to secure his first world championship since his return to WWE, and Summerslam will mark his first televised match with Gunther.

