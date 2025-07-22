Becky Lynch Costs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Impromptu WWE Women's Tag Title Match On Raw

Last week, Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley to earn a shot at Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. This week, they competed for the women's tag titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Bayley and Valkyria were mostly on different pages, which their opponents took advantage of. Bayley had to convince her partner to assist her in double team moves. Valkyria was in the ring when Bayley was on the apron trying to get the fans to cheer. Valkyria was confused and stopped focusing on the match, allowing Rodriguez to take advantage. Perez blocked Nightwing and sent her to the corner. They battle on the turnbuckle until Valkyria hits a sitdown powerbomb, but doesn't go for the cover. She tells Bayley to go up top to connect with a splash, but Rodriguez breaks up the pin. "Dirty Dom" Mysterio distracted Bayley, allowing Perez to roll her up by the tights. Rodriguez mistakenly nailed Mysterio with a big boot after Valkyria moved.

Back in the ring Bayley and Perez collide while Mysterio is being attended to by medical staff. A second medical official comes to help and is revealed to be AJ Styles, who chases Mysterio. Lynch appeared out of nowhere and dragged Valkyria off the apron and slammed her into the stairs. With no one to tag, Perez rolled her up and Bayley returned the favor. Rodriguez hits her with the Tejana Bomb for the win.