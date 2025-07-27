Goldberg Talks Not Wanting To Go Out On Saudi Match In Which He 'Did Someone A Favor'

Bill Goldberg had his final match, a world title fight with Gunther at "Saturday's Night Main Event" in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Despite some time constraints that cut his post-match retirement promo short, it was a solid end to the WCW legend's career.

Speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Goldberg notes that his original retirement match was supposed to be in Saudi Arabia a few years ago at Crown Jewel. He says having that be his final match just didn't sit well with him, leading to him wanting to go out on his terms.

"The last time that I had the ability to perform, it was in Saudi Arabia, I had three weeks notice to prepare, I was sick, and it was just a horrible way to go out for me, 'cause I didn't really have a hand in it. I felt as though I did someone a favor, and it put me behind the eight ball. Therefore, I didn't want to go out hanging my hat on the door with that performance, let's just say that."

The WWE Hall of Famer acknowledges he would've liked to have his retirement match sooner, but things worked out in the end.

"It would have been wonderful to do it right after that, or shortly after that. But if I had to wait for four years, or whatever it was, then I don't care. I had a great opportunity to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship."

As Bill Goldberg's career comes to an end, attention has turned to his son Gage, who was offered a NIL deal with the company. Goldberg addressed his son's potential in pro wrestling.

