Rikishi Suggests Steve Austin Face This WWE Legend If Rumors Of Return Are True

Stone Cold Steve Austin was once the biggest name in the pro wrestling industry, but the veteran was forced to retire in 2003 at the age of 39. In the years since, he has still made several appearances on WWE television and Austin returned for a one-off match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. However, rumors are suggesting that "The Rattlesnake" could have one more match in him.

Based on the rumors, Rikishi Fatu shared how he would book Austin in a final match, during an episode of his "Off The Top" podcast. "Why don't we just book the GOAT versus the GOAT?" he asked. "You know, if you book Rock... and, you know, they had Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier back in the day? When we talk about wrestling, let's talk Stone Cold coming back and let's book him against the Rock." Rikishi explained that every time the two veterans clashed over the years, it was poetry in motion, and the storyline itself was engaging.

"Here's the beautiful thing, man: they enjoy working with each other, right? They helped build each other's career. And, for TKO, and I would think Netflix, I would think everybody would be happy as hell because these two jokers [are] going to sell tickets!" Rikishi added, further explaining that both the Rock and Austin are only two of a few Attitude Era names who could come back to WWE today and still be a legitimate spotlight main event that could draw money.

