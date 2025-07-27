The 'One-Hit Wonder' Who Picked A Fight With Randy Orton

Throughout his WWE career, Randy Orton has never shied away from using social media to troll fans or ruffle feathers with other wrestlers and celebrities, but his most famous online feud occurred in 2021 when a Twitter war with American rapper and songwriter Soulja Boy. Although Orton is usually the instigator, the man behind the hit "Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)" claimed on Twitter that "rap game faker than WWE," which garnered a heated response from The Viper.

Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don't bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you've come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass... https://t.co/D3CQb9IxEO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Things only continued to escalate after Orton retaliated, as Soulja Boy stated that he would "bring the REAL" to wrestling and questioned if the 14-time WWE Champion knew "who the f**k" he was. However, Orton was clearly offended by Soulja Boy's stance on professional wrestling, and took things further by challenging him to step inside a WWE ring.