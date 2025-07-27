The 'One-Hit Wonder' Who Picked A Fight With Randy Orton
Throughout his WWE career, Randy Orton has never shied away from using social media to troll fans or ruffle feathers with other wrestlers and celebrities, but his most famous online feud occurred in 2021 when a Twitter war with American rapper and songwriter Soulja Boy. Although Orton is usually the instigator, the man behind the hit "Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)" claimed on Twitter that "rap game faker than WWE," which garnered a heated response from The Viper.
Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don't bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you've come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass... https://t.co/D3CQb9IxEO
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021
Things only continued to escalate after Orton retaliated, as Soulja Boy stated that he would "bring the REAL" to wrestling and questioned if the 14-time WWE Champion knew "who the f**k" he was. However, Orton was clearly offended by Soulja Boy's stance on professional wrestling, and took things further by challenging him to step inside a WWE ring.
'Crank that' came out in '07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here's the thing tho... I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it's tunechi, meek, JZ...but you call what I do to survive, fake? Fuck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya https://t.co/P3qx5bu6ks
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021
Soulja Boy eventually agreed to a match, but it never materialized
Despite Orton issuing several warnings, Soulja Boy continued to poke the bear, claiming that "The Legend Killer" was just upset because rapping is a real profession, unlike wrestling. By this point, Orton finally had enough, as he replied to Soulja Boy saying "Enough Talk, Back it up," but before stepping away from the online exchange, Orton voiced that Bad Bunny would "beat the f**k" out of Soulja Boy and called him a "one-hit wonder." Despite the rapper accepting Orton's offer, he never ended up making an appearance on WWE television, and later stated that his beef with the "Apex Predator" was a misunderstanding.
In an interview on "Hot 97," Soulja Boy stood by his comments, but admitted that he's a WWE fan and that his squabble with Orton with nothing more than entertainment as well as nothing "too serious." Soulja Boy also reiterated that his beef with Orton was taken out of context and that there's no hard feelings.