The 'One-Hit Wonder' Who Picked A Fight With Randy Orton

By Julien D'Alessandro
Randy Orton on "WWE SmackDown" Wwe/Getty Images

Throughout his WWE career, Randy Orton has never shied away from using social media to troll fans or ruffle feathers with other wrestlers and celebrities, but his most famous online feud occurred in 2021 when a Twitter war with American rapper and songwriter Soulja Boy. Although Orton is usually the instigator, the man behind the hit "Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)" claimed on Twitter that "rap game faker than WWE," which garnered a heated response from The Viper.

Things only continued to escalate after Orton retaliated, as Soulja Boy stated that he would "bring the REAL" to wrestling and questioned if the 14-time WWE Champion knew "who the f**k" he was. However, Orton was clearly offended by Soulja Boy's stance on professional wrestling, and took things further by challenging him to step inside a WWE ring.

Soulja Boy eventually agreed to a match, but it never materialized

Rapper Soulja Boy dances onstage during a performance Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Despite Orton issuing several warnings, Soulja Boy continued to poke the bear, claiming that "The Legend Killer" was just upset because rapping is a real profession, unlike wrestling. By this point, Orton finally had enough, as he replied to Soulja Boy saying "Enough Talk, Back it up," but before stepping away from the online exchange, Orton voiced that Bad Bunny would "beat the f**k" out of Soulja Boy and called him a "one-hit wonder." Despite the rapper accepting Orton's offer, he never ended up making an appearance on WWE television, and later stated that his beef with the "Apex Predator" was a misunderstanding.

In an interview on "Hot 97," Soulja Boy stood by his comments, but admitted that he's a WWE fan and that his squabble with Orton with nothing more than entertainment as well as nothing "too serious." Soulja Boy also reiterated that his beef with Orton was taken out of context and that there's no hard feelings.

