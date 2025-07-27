WWE Star Nikki Bella Details The Secret To Great Trash Talk

Nikki Bella is back in WWE for a second run with the company. She kicked off her return tour with a win over Chelsea Green last Monday on "Raw." A staple of the "Total Divas" era, Bella is looking to prove she can hang with today's stacked women's division in WWE.

Promos in the women's division used to be short and often overlooked, but now they're center stage. Today's superstars like Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch bring intensity on the mic, and Bella will have to step up to match that energy.

Bella speaks with "E! News" about what she feels makes a great promo.

"You gotta make it personal. I feel bad, but those are some of the greatest promos. You have to make it personal. I mean, there's been a few lines said about me the last few weeks, and I'm like, ouch, okay, cool. But you know what, those make great stories and they get the reaction like you two [the interviewers] just did."

While personal, shoot-style promos may garner acclaim from fans, it can also go sideways. See the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair interaction during a pre-WrestleMania promo where Stratton brought up Flair's history of marital strife that caught Flair off guard.

Perhaps the best example for Bella to look at is one of her former "Total Divas" castmates, Naomi, who has revilitized her career thanks to her unique character work and charisma.

As she works to carve out her place in a new WWE era, Bella's ability to connect with fans through words may be just as important as her in-ring skills.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "E! News and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.