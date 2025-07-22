Top WWE Star Wants Evolution To Be An Annual Event

The ladies of the WWE have taken center stage over the past couple of weeks, coming off a much praised, all-female Evolution 2 PLE.

One of the participants on that card, Rhea Ripley, sat down with Robbie Fox, along with CM Punk, on the "My Mom's Basement" podcast and talked about her hope that WWE not wait so long before holding the next Evolution event.

"I would like to not wait that long again, 'cause I think we do deserve a show like that [annually]. It's different, for sure. They [the crowd] were there the whole night. If anything, they were getting louder the more the night went on, it was insane."

Ripley main-evented the all-women's show against Iyo Sky, a woman for who Ripley has massive respect for. She spoke about the similar journey herself and Sky have had in WWE.

"Going out there with Iyo, someone who I've gone through "NXT" with, the Mae Young Classic with, and then the main roster with, we've gone through so much together. So then to main event Evolution 2 and be able to show everyone exactly what we can do in the ring together, it was just a lot of fun, and it made me proud to be a female professional wrestler."

When Ripley's music hits these days, it feels more like a rockstar is coming on stage rather than a WWE superstar. She is in a position to lead the women's division to unprecedented heights, and is what some may say, inarguably, the face of the best era of women's wrestling.

