Bully Ray Notes Problem In Women's Wrestling He Sees In WWE NXT

According to "Busted Open After Dark" host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, there is a serious problem in today's wrestling, but it's one that's apparently exclusive to women in the industry. Speaking on the radio show, Bully explained the issue, which he noticed while watching last week's edition of "WWE NXT."

"It seems like every woman in every company needs to be the baddest chick on the block," Bully said. "Nobody wants to back down anymore. If you're the heel, sell with your face what the babyface just said. Take a step backwards. Don't be afraid to put your babyface over. I feel like every woman has to — she's gotta stand tall, get the last word in, and not be bothered by what anyone else said."

While he happened to notice this while watching "NXT," Bully stated that it's not limited to WWE's developmental brand, as it happens across every major promotion and show. One theory that he put forth was that these women are attempting to make up for a lack of TV time by acting like they're tougher than their opponent. He cited Jordynne Grace as a counterexample, commending her for opening up in a recent promo.

Bully did enjoy the fact that the women's main event storyline ran through the entire show, with Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca, and Zaria uniting against Fatal Influence. This past weekend, the feud continued at TNA Slammiversary. There, Jacy Jayne managed to defeat Slamovich, capturing the TNA Knockouts World Championship to hold alongside her WWE NXT Women's Championship.

