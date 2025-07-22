Bully Ray Calls This WWE Angle The 'Best Pure Story In NXT'

While last week's episode of "WWE NXT" largely set the stage for TNA Slammiversary, it also tied up the loose ends of a long-standing storyline involving the now former D'Angelo Family. Though they once stood side by side, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo against Luca Crusifino and Tony D'Angelo found themselves all in opposite corners, with D'Angelo emerging victorious after laying out his opponents with back-to-back spinebusters. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this angle stands out amongst all of "NXT" right now.

"Want to give a shout out to Stacks, Luca, and Tony D, probably the best pure story in NXT," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "The story of the D'Angelo Family, The Godfather-esque, Mafia-esque, Goodfellas-esque story about la familia D'Angelo culminating tonight with the three-way. And it looks like Tony D's out on his own, which I have no problem with. Tony D, he's got it. I like the other two guys, but Tony's got it. I just hope he's not pigeonholed and typecast right now.

"I can almost see Tony D'Angelo being synonymous with this Tony Soprano, Marlon Brando, mafia head, mafia kingpin type persona where if they try to pull him out of it, that's all you're going to know about them."

For three years, D'Angelo served as the leader of a mafia-like faction, with Lorenzo working alongside him. Last year, the D'Angelo Family then welcomed in Crusifino as a consigliere. At "NXT" Stand & Deliver 2025, however, the faction experienced a major crack when Lorenzo turned on D'Angelo, causing Crusifino to pick a side. Ultimately, Crusifino sided with neither Lorenzo nor D'Angelo, citing interest in a more individual focus instead.

