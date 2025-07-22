Former AEW Star Leyla Hirsch Has Interest From WWE, But Not To Wrestle

After a four-year tenure, Leyla Hirsch departed from the AEW-ROH family this past February, with a return to the independent wrestling scene shortly following. Amidst her free agency, Hirsch has also reportedly gained interest from WWE, though not to wrestle.

According to Fightful Select, WWE reached out to Hirsch with an offer to partake in a tryout as a referee. Figures within WWE had reportedly learned about the company's communication with Hirsch around mid-June.

Currently, three female referees are contracted to WWE, including Victoria D'Errico, who officiates the action of "WWE NXT" and "WWE Evolve." Jessika Carr and Daphanie LaShaunn cover matches on WWE's main roster brands, "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," respectively. All three were present at the second ever all-women's premium live event, WWE Evolution. As for Hirsch, her potential involvement in WWE's referee department has yet to be seen as it is unknown whether or not she accepted the tryout or if it already took place.

In the meantime, Hirsch wrestled TJ Crawford at Beyond's Blacktop Bloodbath event last month, with Crawford emerging victorious. Other recent in-ring appearances took her to Sans Restriction, Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling, and Black Label Pro.

Under the AEW-ROH banner, Hirsch notably established herself as a regular fixture in Ring of Honor. Her final match in the company took form at ROH Final Battle in December 2024, where she unsuccessfully challenged Red Velvet for the ROH Women's World Television Championship. Months before that, she defeated Diamante in a Texas Death Match at ROH Death Before Dishonor.