Oba Femi Escapes Triple Threat With WWE NXT Title

10 days removed from "WWE NXT" Great American Bash, NXT Champion Oba Femi put himself to the test once again, this time in a triple threat title defense against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Luckily for him, the odds still panned out in his favor to retain the title he's held since January.

While typically tag team partners, Inamura and Briggs have both expressed a desire to capture singles gold in recent weeks, with Femi's NXT Championship being their target. In the early goings, Inamura and Briggs worked together to weaken "The Ruler" with a series of shoulder tackles. That dynamic quickly dissolved, however, as Briggs stepped on the referee's hand to prevent Inamura from capturing a pinfall on Femi. Moments later, Briggs struck Inamura with a back elbow, then leveled the defending champion with a chokeslam.

Upon Inamura's return to the ring, he charged in with a pair of elbows, which connected to Briggs' face. His momentum continued with a flying shoulder and sitout powerbomb to Femi. Before he could gain a pinfall, however, Briggs again interfered; in this case, he pulled the referee out of the ring, then placed Femi's foot on the bottom rope. Tension between Inamura and Briggs later reached a boiling point as the two traded strikes until Briggs turned Inamura inside out with a lariat. Following this came a European uppercut and a powerbomb from Femi, the latter of which secured him the match-winning pinfall on Briggs. With this victory, Femi has guaranteed himself to eclipse 200 days as NXT Champion.