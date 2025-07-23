Raquel Rodriguez Takes WWE HOFer's Advice 'To Heart'

Much like WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Raquel Rodriguez is a towering figure amongst a duo in WWE. Despite that, Nash recently noted that Rodriguez has been working "too small" during her matches, including her Street Fight against Rhea Ripley at WWE Night of Champions. During an interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Rodriguez addressed Nash's comment, which also encouraged her to sell bigger.

"If that's coming from Kevin Nash, I fully take that to heart," Rodriguez said. "If he thinks I'm working too small, Mr. Nash, sir, with all due respect, I'm gonna start working bigger. I hope you are able to tune in some more and watch Raquel Rodriguez grow and get a little bit bigger every single time. If anyone knows how to be a cool guy, a strong, big guy, it's Kevin Nash. He set the bar for us."

While some wrestlers may feel turned off by criticism voiced by industry veterans, Rodriguez tends to embrace it with a glass-half-full outlook, especially when it comes from a legend like Nash. "I think it's great to take criticisms with a grain of salt, take them for what they are, be respectful to know that, hey, someone else is watching your craft and they're taking time out of their day to criticize you on what you're doing. That's kind of a compliment," Rodriguez said. "Kevin Nash has better things to do than watch a Raquel Rodriguez match and tell her that she's working too small. But for him to do that and to go out of his time, I fully respect that."

In her latest in-ring outing, Rodriguez successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Roxanne Perez on "Raw," with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria as their challengers. This came after Becky Lynch neutralized Valkyria on the outside, allowing Rodriguez to nail Bayley with a Tejana Bomb for the win.

