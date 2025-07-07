Kevin Nash Says He Gets Pissed Off At This WWE Star For Working 'Too Small'

With their glaring difference in stature, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have often been compared to another WWE pair, Diesel and Shawn Michaels, who together enjoyed two reigns as WWE Tag Team Champions. At a towering six-foot tall, Rodriguez has specifically been equated to Diesel, also known as Kevin "Big Daddy Cool" Nash. While fond of the parallels and the Rodriguez-Morgan duo, Nash still has some constructive criticism, which he expressed on a recent episode of "Kliq This."

"I get pissed off at her because she always works down," Nash said in reference to Rodriguez. "She works small. I'll see her selling and she'll make herself small instead of staying up and selling big, like moving your hands this way instead of dropping so you can get drop down to them. They got to teeter to knock you off your f***ing base when you're that much bigger than them.

"You can work 20, 30 seconds of just teetering where then that person hits the ropes," he continued. "Oh, here it comes now and then she gets her foot up, boom, cuts her off. She's working too small. As a person tries to knock you down, then they use more momentum, eventually you want them to use the ropes, which now here comes the high spot that either you're going to take the bump or in this case if you're getting heat, then you cut the person off."

For months, Morgan and Rodriguez have carried the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Due to a recent shoulder injury sustained by Morgan, however, Roxanne Perez has stepped up in her place, with she and Rodriguez now defending the titles in fatal-four-way at WWE Evolution. Prior to this, Perez attempted to help Rodriguez in her Street Fight against the five-foot-seven Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions, though that didn't stop "The Eradicator" from neutralizing both Perez and Rodriguez.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.