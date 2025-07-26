CM Punk Calls This Current WWE Star The Best Technical Wrestler He's Worked With

Throughout his 28-year career in the wrestling business, CM Punk has been given the opportunity to lock up with some of the best technical performers in the history of the sport, such as Bryan Danielson, AJ Styles, and Chris Jericho. However, when asked who holds the title for the best technical wrestler he's ever faced in the ring, Punk said a name that many may have not expected him to list. Speaking on "My Mom's Basement," the former WWE Champion claimed that Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns is one of the most skilled technical wrestlers that he's stepped inside the ring with.

"Alex Shelley comes to mind. Alex Shelley always would do stuff that would just kind of flabbergast me ... really tight and really clean, not just doing stuff to do it. Not sloppy, like real, real slick."

Punk has wrestled Shelley on six different occasions in his career, with almost all of their matches together occurring in Ring Of Honor. The "Best In The World" is also undefeated against Shelley in singles action, with ROH Third Anniversary Celebration in 2005 being the last time they stepped inside the squared circle together. Although it's been 20 years since they've gone one-on-one, hopefully Punk and Shelley will have the opportunity to reunite in the ring one more time now that both ROH legends are working in WWE.

