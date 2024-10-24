MCMG's Alex Shelley Posts Heartfelt Video After 'Dream Come True' WWE SmackDown Debut

For many, WWE is the pinnacle of pro wrestling and is where they've dreamt of performing throughout their life. This lifelong dream was accomplished by new WWE star Alex Shelley of Motor City Machine Guns, and the former TNA Wrestling star posted a heartfelt video following his WWE debut.

Shelley, who has been wrestling for over two decades, for promotions like ROH, NJPW, and TNA, signed with WWE recently and debuted on the October 18 edition of "WWE SmackDown." In a recent post on social media, Shelley expressed joy and gratitude following his WWE debut.

"I've kind of shied away from posting for a little bit because it's been a busy week and I knew I wanted to make this video. It's something that I wanted to do, want to express gratitude to everybody that's supported me, throughout not just my pro wrestling career, but my life — and that's friends, that's co-workers, and that's family," he began. "What I was able to able to accomplish last Friday night on 'SmackDown' was a dream come true. I can now say that I'm not just a physical therapy clinician, I'm not just a strength and therapy coach, I'm not just a friend or a brother, or a punk rocker or an artist, but now I'm a WWE Superstar. To be able to verbalize that has a very, very deep and profound power here [points to the heart] and, again, I couldn't have done it without the support of so many people, [at] so many different points in my life."

Shelley further stated that he is one of the most blessed people for all that he has achieved in pro wrestling, and added that the hard work begins now. Shelley and partner Chris Sabin got off to a great start in WWE, defeating Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and Angel and Berto in a triple threat tag team qualifying match.