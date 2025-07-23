Bishop Dyer Downplays Fan Theory That WWE's Cody Rhodes Is Joining The Dark Side

Since Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, fans have questioned if "The American Nightmare" could turn heel this year. Many viewers believe that Rhodes' dark turn could happen as early as WWE SummerSlam, especially since fans expect Cena to revert to babyface before the end of his retirement tour. Additionally, the WWE Universe has not forgotten about The Rock, with many suggesting that Rhodes could still align himself with "The Great One" after declining his offer to "sell his soul" earlier this year. That said, Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, believes that Rhodes and Rock forming a heel alliance is still a terrible idea.

"I absolutely think Cody cannot join The Rock in any way especially after dropping an eff bomb on TV with The Rock. That's just spitting in the face of the story you've been telling ... as much as I want to see heel Cody at some point, now's not the time for it." He said on "Busted Open Radio."

Dyer also feels that Rhodes has put too much effort into being a babyface to turn heel at this stage of his career, as he's still invested in him being WWE's top hero. However, though he believes fans online read into too many clues, Dyer admitted that the WWE Universe could be detecting hints that point to Rhodes joining the dark side.

"The internet is out of their minds and the things they notice, I just don't have time to put the things together that they do and I can't imagine that they ever leave their basement but there was like a picture of Cody wearing the same glasses that Rock was wearing ... Cody had them on backstage maybe Friday and someone on Twitter caught that and put that together so are there Easter eggs that we're missing?"

