Marshall Von Erich Looks Back On AEW All In 2025 Appearance

AEW All In took place earlier this month in Arlington, Texas, and some stars who call the state home were given a spotlight during the event. That includes members of the Von Erich family, who were monumental to the development of pro wrestling in Texas. Speaking on his podcast, "The Claw Pod," Marshall Von Erich described what it was like to be at this year's All In.

"It's so cool when my dad's there," Von Erich said. "This is the first time that me, Ross, and dad went on a trip together, all employed by the same employer. Dad flew there, Ross and I drove there, because anything in Texas, we want to drive it. We enjoy it."

Marshall said that he and his brother made frequent stops to check out anything they passed by that caught their interest, and they pulled over multiple times to take a quick swim before hitting the road once again. After hearing about their fun journey to All In, Marshall and Ross' dad Kevin Von Erich asked to ride back with his boys, but he eventually grew wary of the constant pit stops.

"When dad's traveling with us, you can tell he feels young again," Marshall continued. "You can tell he feels like he's with his brothers."

While it can be difficult to appreciate those kinds of times as they're happening, Marshall stated that he and his brother did their best to absorb the entire experience. Marshall and Ross took part in the All In pre-show, teaming with fellow Texas natives Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara against four members of Shane Taylor Promotions. The brothers previously revealed that AEW had signed Kevin to a contract, ensuring they now all work together.

