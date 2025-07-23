Bishop Dyer Weighs In On WWE Running Happy Gilmore 2 Teaser Free Of AEW Star MJF

"Happy Gilmore 2" is set to hit Netflix on Friday, July 25th. To promote the upcoming film, "Raw" aired a preview that was missing a fellow wrestler who has a supporting role in the movie.

Perhaps it is because that wrestler is MJF, a stalwart star for AEW. Friedman plays one of Gilmore's sons in the film and is expected to have a reasonably sizable role in the sequel to one of Adam Sandler's biggest hits.

Bishop Dyer was a guest on "Busted Open Radio," and spoke on the micromanagement of WWE, unsurprised that they would request a trailer without MJF being featured.

"WWE asked for a preview of the film without MJF in it to air on "Raw." That's a real thing. If you want to tell somebody that you're in their head, that's a way to do it, like counterprogramming AEW, you're in our head, asking for a preview without MJF, you're in our head," Dyer said. "They wanna act like they don't read the internet and do all this stuff, but everything that is being done says differently."

Dyer is referring to the current trend of WWE counterprogramming AEW's pay-per-views like All In: Texas with PLEs such as "Saturday Night's Main Event." While some people, like "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray, like the strategy by WWE, others feel it has gone too far and has actually been counterproductive, drawing more attention to AEW.

Ironically, MJF recently praised WWE for their counterprogramming, calling it a shrewd business move. The strategy is clearly still in place, as WWE announced Heatwave will take place the same day as AEW's Forbidden Door event.

