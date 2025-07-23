Matt Hardy Names One Criticism Of World Title Texas Death Match At AEW All In 2025

It's only been a week and a half, but already, many wrestling fans are labeling "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW World Title victory over Jon Moxley at AEW All In the feel good moment of the year. Indeed, the moment received an enormous reaction in the building, as Page's win not only ended his three year trek back to the AEW World Championship, but did so by vanquishing Moxley and his Death Rider's stable, which had held the AEW World Championship hostage for nearly a year.

But even the most well received matches, such as Page vs. Moxley, have some flaws in them. And on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy found one thing about the match he would've done differently, while otherwise lavishing praise on AEW owner Tony Khan for pulling the trigger on Page, as well as Page and Moxley's performances in the match.

"There was a lot of time during the match, though, that the Death Riders were just standing by ringside, which was one thing that was weird," Hardy said. "It was weird that they didn't just jump on 'Hangman' Page and kill him then. That would be my only complaint, really, about the match.

"It would've been nice if they had done the first run-in, [then] there would've been enough guys..then they got out of the ring, then it was back to one on one, because at any point where it's just 'Hangman' and Moxley out there wrestling, it's weird seeing the Death Riders and then they're not trying to kill 'Hangman,' to ensure their guy keeps the title. That's my only criticism of the match."

