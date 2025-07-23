Former WWE Star Brie Bella Details Plans For SummerSlam 2025 Weekend

Over the last two months, Nikki Bella has made more frequent appearances on WWE television as she looks to reestablish herself as a regularly featured Superstar on the roster for the remainder for the year. Bella first returned at the WWE Royal Rumble, competed at WWE Evolution, and just wrestled in her first match on "WWE Raw" in seven years against Chelsea Green, but her recent involvement has led many to believe that her sister Brie Bella could also be rejoining the company. Although Brie claims that WWE has yet to reach out since her sister returned to the promotion, she revealed on the "Nikki & Brie Show" that she will be in town for WWE SummerSlam, but not present at the event.

"I'm not at SummerSlam, but I will be in New York during SummerSlam weekend. So, Nikki and I are super excited because we have a wine event and then I'm doing something fun with DraftKings. Follow our socials and you'll see like places you can come meet up with us."

Although Brie continues to deny any future WWE appearances and states that she's not been in contact with the promotion, it's very possible that her comments are intended to divert fans from expecting her to return. Furthermore, with Nikki determined to be an active star on "WWE Raw," Brie could be trying to shut down all rumors in order to keep a potential reunion with her sister a surprise.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.