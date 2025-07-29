Marshall Von Erich Muses On Adam Cole's State Of Mind At AEW All In

One of the most emotional moments at AEW's biggest show in the United States, All In Texas, was Adam Cole letting the fans know he would have to relinquish the TNT Championship. Cole went out to the ring and told the crowd he would be gone "for a long time" and gave a tearful goodbye. Marshall Von Erich, who wrestled in the opening match of All In Zero hour, gave his thoughts on Cole's farewell, having just recently recovered from an injury himself. He mused about it on an episode of "The Claw Pod."

"Just thinking of how he must have felt, because he was at the shows prior to All In and he was expecting to wrestle... Holy crap, that must have been really heavy for him," Von Erich said. "When he was in the back, he was torn. Completely torn. To think you, all year, build up to this moment, like, 'Okay. Here's the show.' I feel like every wrestler has that same mindset... It's like, 'Okay, if I'm going to get hurt, now's the time to do it. I'm going to lay it all out there. Take that risk. Take that chance.' To not be able to do that, prepping for the big moment. Gosh. God bless Adam Cole, man."

Von Erich's Sons of Texas stablemate, Dustin Rhodes, was the man who won the TNT Championship later on in the night. Von Erich said it was cool to see some "beauty out of the chaos" following Cole's farewell. He said he thought Rhodes' win caught a lot of people by surprise, as many fans thought Kyle Fletcher would be victorious.

