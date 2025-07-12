FTR, Big Boom AJ, Sons Of Texas Take Home Victories On AEW All In 2025 Zero Hour

AEW's biggest day of the year has officially kicked off, with All In Zero Hour beginning earlier this afternoon. The pre-show featured a pre-taped interview between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his wife, Renee Young, as well as three tag team matches.

The first was an eight-man tag that saw the Sons of Texas defeat Shane Taylor Promotions. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes will now compete twice today after their victory, with the news that former TNT Champion Adam Cole is not cleared and has been forced to vacate the title. Guevara and Rhodes will now take part in a four-way match for the TNT Championship on the main card with Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher.

Next up was a second eight-man tag bout, featuring Big Boom AJ and the Conglomeration taking on four members of The Don Callis Family. The match featured a unique mix of styles, as well as Trent Beretta shoving social media influencer Big Justice to the ground as The Rizzler watched on, wearing a cowboy hat. In the end, Big Boom AJ used the Power Boom to pin Rocky Romero.

Without a match on the main card, FTR was booked for a last-minute rematch against The Outrunners for Zero Hour. Unsurprisingly, the former tag champs walked away with the win, though Dax Harwood needed the help of both Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway to make it happen. It was previously indicated FTR will also be present for today's AEW World Tag Team Championship match, even if they won't be taking part.