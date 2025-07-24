Bishop Dyer Doesn't Want This WWE SummerSlam Title Match Main Eventing Either Night

The WWE Championship match at the first-ever two night SummerSlam event next weekend will see John Cena defend his title against Cody Rhodes in a street fight.

The Cena-Rhodes storyline has divided fans in recent months, with some loving the nostalgia of Cena's run, while others feel Rhodes' momentum has cooled. The street fight stipulation adds intensity, but critics wonder if it's enough to carry a weekend stacked with high-profile matches.

Frequent guest host Bishop Dyer, FKA as Baron Corbin in WWE, was on "Busted Open Radio," and discussed his feelings on whether the Cena-Rhodes match should cap off SummerSlam weekend.

"My excitement for the match, I'm interested. But, I don't think that it should main event either night of SummerSlam, 'cause to me, Punk and Gunther should be Night 2 and the girls should be Night 1."

An intriguing rumor going around is that fans may see a potential double turn, with Rhodes turning to the dark side, which Dyer says could add intrigue to the match.

"I know they will [main event]. I'm just more interested in other matches. We saw it at Mania, people hated it. I mean, hated it. And the Travis Scott spot really did not help. But, what more can they do? How do they hook me in more? Do they switch? Does Cena leave that match the babyface and Cody the heel? There are things that pique my interest like that. I want to see Cena retire as a heel with the title, that's my opinion."

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

