Bryan Danielson Explains Why AEW All In 2024 Win Means More Than WWE WrestleMania XXX

Two of the biggest moments in Bryan Danielson's career are, arguably, his WrestleMania XXX victory against Batista and Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and his AEW All In: London bout against Swerve Strickland, where he became the AEW World Champion. Shockingly, during an interview with "Sun Sport News," Danielson revealed that his WrestleMania XXX milestone means less to him than his All In: London match.

"What meant the most to me about that match is my family being there. My kids got to see me wrestle; my daughter was old enough to be able to remember it for the rest of her life," Danielson explained, noting that while he might just be a dad, his daughter will remember the moment her dad was cool at Wembley Stadium forever. "Pretty soon, I'm not going to be cool! But I'm just going to keep reminding her: 'Sweet girl, remember that time that I was cool?'"

In contrast, Danielson explained that at WrestleMania XXX, only his sister and his niece were allowed to come into the ring. Despite being set to marry Brie the following Friday, she wasn't allowed to be a part of the moment with him. "And then...it wasn't just that I was going through a ton of neck pain," he added. "So, these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer? There's all this other stuff going on in a wrestler's life or in a performer's life that could make that moment not as valuable to them as it is to the people viewing."

