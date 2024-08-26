Bryan Danielson Reflects On Moment He Won AEW World Title At All In, Choice To Retire

Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship victory over Swerve Strickland last night at AEW All In was an emotional victory, and in many ways a full circle one for the "American Dragon," cementing the second stage of his career after he returned from retirement in 2018. In many ways, it also made the win over Strickland even sweeter for Danielson.

At the post-All In press scrum, with his daughter Birdie by his side, Danielson reflected on his victory, and how his previous retirement, and his family being at ringside, allowed him to enjoy his match with Strickland more than he would've before retiring the first time.

"One of the real positives of my forced retirement before, is that since I've come back, I've been able...I feel like I've been able to not just enjoy all these moments, but really savor them," Danielson said. "Like, when I go out there, I feel them and I can lock it in, and even just talking about it with you right now, I'm getting goosebumps. And yeah, one of the joys I think of this is, of this specific night, is...I almost don't want it to end because of this, right?

"I looked over multiple times during the match, and looked at her [Birdie], looked at my son, looked at my wife, and almost started crying. There was one point when the ketchup [blood], when there was a lot of ketchup, that I saw her [Birdie] kind of crying in the second row. They were in the front row, and she moved back to the second row and she was crying. Meanwhile, our son was laughing. And I was just saying thank you to whatever's out there in the universe that's gifted me this life, because...it just seems like magic, right? So yeah, it's beautiful."