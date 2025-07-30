Mercedes Mone On Toni Storm At AEW All In 2025: 'A Match Five Years In The Making'

Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship at All In: Texas against Mercedes Mone in front of 40,000+ fans.

Mone's match with Storm was more than just a title bout. Rather, it was a personal milestone. Both women have evolved dramatically since their time in WWE, and this clash felt like a celebration of everything they've become. Mone praised Storm not only for her in-ring ability but also for her transformation into one of AEW's most compelling characters.

Mone wrote a blog entry on her "MoneMag" about her desire to wrestle Storm.

"I'd been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She's become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be."

The former Sasha Banks also spoke on the atmosphere backstage at All In.

"Walking into Globe Life Field for All In, there was a calmness in the locker room, like everyone just knew this night would be legendary. AEW has only been around for six years, but they pulled off their biggest event in North American wrestling history. Fans are still talking about it, and I'm still replaying it in my mind."

Mone seems thrilled to be in AEW and has no desire to leave. She recently responded to a fan wanting her back in WWE.

