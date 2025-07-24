Mercedes Mone To Fan Wanting Her Back In WWE: 'Imma Need Your Ugly A** To Watch AEW'

Throughout her career, AEW star Mercedes Mone has been no stranger to calling out fans online, and on Wednesday, she brutally responded to an Instagram user who claimed that she should return to WWE.

After Mone posted several images from an AEW photoshoot, the user @shehateyadi commented "needa bring yo fine a** back to WWE," leading the TBS Champion to fire back at the fan.

"@shehateyadi imma need your ugly a** to watch AEW."

Mone has not only dealt with fans asking her to return to WWE, but also many viewers who claim she has creative control in AEW. Earlier this month, Mone lost to Toni Storm at AEW All In, marking her first singles loss since joining the company in March 2024. Therefore, with Mone being undefeated for a year and holding four titles at once, many fans questioned if she had been given the power to control when she wins and loses. That said, ahead of All In, AEW President Tony Khan responded to the allegations against Mone, stating that all fan speculation was "not true at all" and clarified that he's the only person who's has creative control in the promotion.

Mone has also had issues with fans calling her transition from WWE to AEW a "downgrade" over the last year. In December, Mone aired her frustrations and slammed those who believe she's regressed during a TikTok live stream, saying "B***h, I am richer than I've ever f***ing been, putting on the greatest matches that I've ever had, so shut the f*** [up]." She continued to explain that she hates "stupid people" and is living her best life since signing with AEW.