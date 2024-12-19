Mercedes Mone To Fan Calling AEW A Downgrade: 'I Am Richer Than I've Ever F***ing Been'

In the present day, Mercedes Mone reigns as both the AEW TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion. And despite fans that might think otherwise, she's also living her best life.

"I just saw someone say, 'Downgrade has to be studied.' B****, I am richer than I've ever f***ing been, putting on the greatest matches that I've ever had, so shut the f*** [up]," Mone fired back at a fan during a recent TikTok live stream. "I hate stupid people. I'm living my best life, the greatest life ever. It's an upgrade, baby because I went forward and I didn't go back. It's the best feeling ever to be rich in spirit, rich in your bank account, and just rich in life. It's the best."

Regarding her bank account, Mone is reportedly signed to a multi-year AEW contract totaling eight-figures, which would effectively make her one of, if not the, highest paid women in professional wrestling history. Match-wise, "The CEO" has been widely praised for her performances with Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear as well as her first TBS Championship match against Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing. Pundits have also issued applause for her more recent NJPW title defense against Hazuki at NJPW Strong Style Evolved.

Prior to joining AEW this year, Mone spent the first half of 2023 working under the banner of NJPW and STARDOM before suffering an ankle injury. From 2012 until 2022, Mone resided in WWE under the name of Sasha Banks, notably becoming the company's third ever women's Grand Slam Champion.