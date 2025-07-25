Former WWE NXT Star Jakara Jackson Returns To TNA & Officially Signs Under New Name

Former "WWE NXT" star Jakara Jackson made her TNA Wrestling debut on this week's show and signed a contract with the promotion, two months after her WWE exit.

Jackson, who has previously featured in TNA when she was on the "NXT" roster, debuted as a full-time TNA star on the July 24 live edition of "Impact" under the ring name Mara Sade. The former "NXT" star teamed with Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, The IInspiration, against The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance, Heather By Elegnance, and the leader of the group, Ash By Elegnace in a six-woman tag team match, and Sade and co. got the win. Following the show, Sade had an interaction with TNA President Carlos Silva backstage, where she signed her TNA contract.

"It's going to be great. I'm literally looking forward to this," Sade said. "We are so excited about this as well. Look at, there we go, let's get your signature on this. This is going to be awesome," Silva said as he handed her the TNA contract to sign.

"Thank y'all for believing in me. I'm so excited," the former WWE star said in response.

TNA's Tommy Dreamer was also present backstage to congratulate Sade and wish her the best for her TNA future.

Jackson had wrestled for the first time in TNA earlier this year, when she was still under contract with WWE. In her three matches in TNA, two were tag team matches where she teamed with Lash Legend, and her sole singles match came against Dani Luna, which she lost. Since her WWE exit, Jackson has featured in the indies, wrestling for promotions like Independent Wrestling Courage and 4th Rope Wrestling.