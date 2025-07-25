Why Frankie Kazarian Didn't Like WWE Star AJ Styles' TNA Return At Slammiversary

Fans in attendance and across social media erupted in excitement at the sight of AJ Styles, now a WWE talent, returning to TNA at Slammiversary last weekend. The same cannot be said for TNA veteran Frankie Kazarian, though. On "Busted Open Radio," Kazarian explained why he opposed the move.

"I'll never downplay what AJ did for this place. I was there for it all. I saw him work harder than anybody here," Kazarian said. "Yes, he's incredibly talented, one of the best ever to do it, top five in my book. I'll never downplay his contributions, again, because I saw it, I lived it. I saw what he had to go through, and it's universally accepted that he is the face that built this place. However, he's gone. He's not here. I still am, and I am carrying that torch. Besides myself and Eric Young, there's no other guys that have been here since day one. So in a way, I feel like if we're going to celebrate AJ like that, but the guy that's still here carrying this place is just going to be pushed aside, I'm not cool with that."

Styles' run in TNA spanned nearly 12 years, beginning with an appearance at TNA's first ever weekly pay-per-view in June 2002. "The Phenomenal One" then remained with TNA until December 2013 (his final appearances aired the following month), when he left behind a TNA Hall of Fame-worthy resume for work in NJPW, Ring of Honor, and WWE in the years following.

Similar to Styles, Kazarian initially joined TNA during its early phase — in his case, the summer of 2003. Over the next 22 years, Kazarian went in and out of TNA, with his second stint lasting from 2006 until 2014 and his current one officially beginning at Hard To Kill in January 2023.

