Backstage News On Whether WWE Had Any TV Plans For Hulk Hogan Before His Passing

On Thursday morning, WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. Throughout the last decade, Hogan would appear on WWE television on a semi-yearly basis, whether it was to celebrate "WWE RAW XXX," return for legends night or be apart of the NWO's induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame. However, his final on-screen appearance for the company before his death was in January during the first "Raw" on Netflix, and there's been an update regarding whether WWE considered bringing in "The Hulkster" again later this year.

According to Fightful Select, there was no firm plans to feature Hogan on WWE television again at the time of his passing. Additionally, the report clarified that while WWE never ruled out the possibility of bringing Hogan back, there were no active plans to have him appear anytime soon. Unfortunately, Hogan's final WWE appearance ended on a sour note, with the former WCW star receiving a mixed response in the Intuit Dome, as many fans booed him upon his arrival. It's no secret that Hogan remained a controversial figure in the last few years of his life, but any hostility towards him was only amplified during the first "Raw" on Netflix, especially since he heavily involved himself in politics leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election.

Despite many still sharing conflicting opinions on the six-time WWE Champion, many legends from the wrestling industry took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to Hogan, with the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair and The Undertaker all commenting on the impact his character had on the business.