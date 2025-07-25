ROH PPV Reportedly Moved Dates Due To Personal Commitment From AEW's Tony Khan

After a change in venue and multiple in time, Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor has been locked in for Friday, August 29 at the former 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Prior to this, the ROH brand circled September 5 as the event's date. Amidst last weekend's episode of "AEW Collision," however, the date was confirmed to be moving up a week.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reasoning behind this change stems from a personal obligation related to AEW CEO and ROH owner Tony Khan. Khan reportedly committed to attend a wedding that would have rendered him unable to physically appear and/or work at Death Before Dishonor on September 5. As such, the company shifted the time of the event, with the 2300 Arena, known to wrestling fans as the former ECW Arena, staying put as the location.

Originally, ROH Death Before Dishonor was set to be a part of AEW All In weekend in Arlington, Texas, specifically emanating from the Esports Stadium on Friday, July 11. ROH later announced that DBD would move to Philadelphia on September 5. In its place would be Supercard of Honor, which notably saw Mina Shirakawa crowned as the new interim Women's Television Champion.

Death Before Dishonor will be the second show in a string of Philadelphia-based shows for the AEW-ROH family. The first will take "AEW Dynamite" to the 2300 Arena on August 27. "AEW Collision" follows on Saturday, August 30, with four more shows lined up for "The City of Brotherly Love" after that.