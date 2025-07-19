AEW Collision Live Coverage 7/19 - Megan Bayne Vs. Tay Melo, Ricochet Vs. AR Fox, $200K

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on July 19, 2025, coming to you from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois!

After unexpectedly winning the TNT Championship one week ago at All In, we'll hear from Dustin Rhodes.

Speaking of All In, Alex Windsor made her return in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. Tonight, she'll make her "Collision" debut against Taya Valkyrie. Tay Melo and Megan Bayne have faced off in multi-woman matches, but will finally go one-on-one tonight with a guarantee of no outside interference.

The Gunns returned last week to help Juice Robinson (who also made his long awaited return) against Ricochet and the Gates of Agony. Tonight, both tag teams will be in a $200K 4-Way that also includes CRU and Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Ricochet will go one-on-one with AR Fox.

Hechicero and Bandido will continue their feud in opposite sides of an 8-man tag match. Bandido will be joined by JetSpeed and Mascara Dorada against Hechicero, Josh Alexander, and RPG Vice.

During his last "Best Wrestler Alive" open challenge, Max Caster lost to a returning Scorpio Sky. Will he finally be able to win tonight's open challenge?

One-third of the Trios Champions, Katsuyori Shibata will take on one-third of LFI when he faces RUSH.